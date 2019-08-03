Joplin Schools Health Fair gets district employees ready for school year, benefits the community

JOPLIN, Mo. – An event designed to help employees prepare for the coming school year, now benefits the entire community.

The 4th Annual Joplin Schools Health, Benefits and Retail Therapy Fair was held Friday. And, it now offers something for the public as well as district employees. The first few hours of the fair are just for employees, but the rest was opened up for the entire community.

“Any business that wants to market themselves to our employees as well as general public could come and enjoy the fair as well as market their business to all those folks that show up.” Dorothy Alsenz, Development Specialist, Joplin Schools

More than 100 vendors took part in the one day event.