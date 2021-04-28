Joplin schools guidance counselor wins award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A guidance counselor at Joplin Public Schools is being recognized for her hard work.

Johanna Sue Day, Lifechanger Award Recipient, said, “I’m so speechless I dont even know. It was honestly the farthest thing from my mind on a Wednesday afternoon.”

Johanna Sue Day was recognized as the 2021 lifechanger of the year from National Life Group. Joplin Public Schools surprised her at the high school with the award, cash prize, and a trip to a private island.

“I think thats just absolutely incredible. Its like a dream you still havent woke up from.”

She was nominated for the award by the Joplin Public Schools Superintendent and chosen from 750 teachers in the United States.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “She has worked tirelessly, consistently, and with love and care for our students for over 30 years and the most genuine and authentic servants heart wanting to do what’s best for kids the whole time.”

Miss Day was recognized for counseling students after the May 22, 2011 tornado.

“Everybody just pulled together everyone was just going through the same thing,” said Day.

Miss Day retired after thirty years serving the district — but decided to come back to start the innovation campus program and the associate degree program.

“It was something I just was really fired up because I wanted to help kids and I wanted to do as much as I could to get it off the ground.”

She is retiring at the end of May after 38 years of service with joplin public schools and wishes her students the best.

“We all have our strengths and deficits. And don’t let those deficits pull you down because you can pull those deficits up and continue to reach your goals as long as you work at it and really want it.”