Joplin Schools Foundation to hold fundraiser for new security cameras

Joplin school leaders are hoping to get some high tech help to keep students safe - and a fundraising effort is underway to pay for the project.

"I think you would find that elementary schools across the country are beginning to add cameras,” says Kerry Sachetta, Joplin R-8 Asst. Superintendent.

And Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta says the Joplin School District could be joining that list. The school foundation is adopting the goal to add security cameras to grade schools throughout the district.

"It's somewhere between 20 and 25 per school and it depends on the size of the school too. If the school's a little bit bigger it would take a few more,” says Sachetta.

Joplin High School already has hundreds of cameras - and the middle schools are also well covered. But there are just a few cameras at some elementary schools

"What we'd like to do is make it more equitable throughout the district so that all the elementaries would have at least some, some surveillance cameras,” says Sachetta.

Sachetta says the extra coverage could help prevent bigger issues and help solve smaller one.

"Who's coming to the building, if there is somebody that comes to the building that there's a concern for, they're on camera,” says Sachetta.

The cost is estimated at $170 thousand dollars - money that's not currently in the budget. So the foundation is funding raising. Some money is already in the bank - and they have a commitment for matching funds for the first $50 thousand dollars donated. You can find our more through a link we’ve provided here.