Joplin schools extending emergency leave

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Public Schools is extending emergency paid sick leave for teachers and staff.

The federal leave expired on December 31. Employees can use the ten emergency paid sick leave days if they have covid or if they are caring for a spouse, child, or parent under the family and medical leave act.

Since the Fall semester, 206 employees have used a portion or all of the extra ten days. Joplin Schools Superintendent says the board approving the extension shows how important staff is to the district.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin School District Superintendent, said, “To be able to provide this to our staff to acknowledge that they’re on the front lines and working everyday with the public I think is good for morale and it’s the right thing to do.”

This extension runs through June 30th. If any employee previously used their ten days in the Fall they will not get anymore days.