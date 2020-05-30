Joplin Schools distributing boxes of fresh produce to families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Friday, May 29th, 2020, Joplin Schools distributed 840 boxes of produce due to an early shipment of food-related to the Farmers to Families program with the US Department of Agriculture.

Under a grant in conjunction with C&C Produce Company, the Joplin Schools Nutritional Services Department will receive and distribute 2,640 boxes of food per week over the next three weeks.

On Monday, June 1st, 2020, Joplin Schools Nutrition Services will again distribute Farmers to Family boxes at all of the curbside delivery school locations which are:

Joplin High School

Irving

Jefferson

West Central

Kelsey Norman

Soaring Heights

Columbia.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, distribution will expand to include the summer school students as well.

On Friday, June 5th, Joplin Schools are collaborating with area organizations like Boys and Girls Club, Area Agency on Aging, Soul Harbor, and God’s Resort to reach other community members with the Farms to Family boxes.

This opportunity began when Joplin Schools was contacted by C&C Produce Company about the opportunity for a Farmer to Families Grant to provide Fresh Fruit and Vegetables to families in need in the community. The food service heroes once again accepted the challenge and were approved to partner with C&C Produce Company as a local distributor of the Farmer to Family Food Program.

Joplin School is pleased to be able to participate and provide this service to the community during these difficult times.