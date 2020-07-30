Joplin Schools Could Push Back First Day of School at Meeting Tonight

JOPLIN– Among the re-entry plan listed on the agenda for tonight’s special session, so is a calendar revision.

School leaders are looking at pushing back the start date for the district from August 13th to August 24th.

“Joplin schools is committed to providing a safe and successful re-entry into education services for the 2020-2021 school year. Remaining flexible while navigating the continually evolving COVID-19 situation is key to the districts success. A revision to the district calendar that would delay the start of school to Monday, August 24th would allow additional time for the district and families to prepare for school this fall.”

This would still be “legal” under the new Missouri law which says “Each local school district shall set its opening date each year no earlier than fourteen days prior to the first Monday in September.”

Spring break would then be held on March 22nd through the 26th.

Administration recommends the Board of Education adopt the revised calendar.