Joplin Schools begins classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — And just like that summer is over. Not officially, there’s still a month to go. But for Joplin Area students and teachers, the summer break is done.

At Joplin High School it was chaotic, but a good change for most of the people I talked to on campus.

Roughly 23 hundred students are back in school at 20th and Indiana. The final numbers won’t come for a few days, but that’s likely a significant increase from this time last year when more than a thousand Joplin students stayed home for remote learning.

JHS Senior Mary Hardy says this is a much better first day than 2020.

“Half the kids weren’t here at the beginning of the day – I was the A kid that started off the year .So I didn’t have a lot of my friends here at that time and it was really a struggle to figure out who was here, who was not. Yeah, it’s different,” said Mary Hardy, JHS Senior

You’ll remember in 2020, Joplin High School students were on campus fifty percent of the time, trading days in class versus at home.

That ended before classes wrapped up last spring.