Joplin Schools announce potential new elementary site

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District announces the potential site for a new elementary school on the North side of town.

District officials met with Joplin city leaders to donate the bulk of Dover Hill Park to the district.

The site sits on the Northwest corner of Main Street and Murphy Boulevard and would serve as a replacement school for students currently attending West Central Elementary and Columbia Elementary schools.

School leaders are grateful for the gift, saying it’s the best site for the new school.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Supt.: “Our goal was to find a good safe quality site as close to the Columbia and West Central attendance zones as we could. And the Dover Hill property is actually within the Columbia attendance zone.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin City Mgr.: “Piece of property that the city has not used as a what you might associate with a heavily used area of a park. The only thing out there were some frisbee golf holes, but there’s another frisbee golf course.”

The school district will ask Joplin voters to approve the project in what would be a no tax increase bond question next April.

If approved, the issue would also address crowding issues at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.