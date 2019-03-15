Joplin school utilizing new math program

Joplin schools are particpating in the Eureka math program.

The program is used to teach math concepts through different experiences that are either visual or a hands-on activity. This is the first year the school district has implemented the lesson plan for K-5. And assisstant school superintendent Dr. Stephen Gilbreth says he hopes the program engages students who otherwise would be intimidated by math.

“If they like it, and they seem pleased with it and it makes them want to learn mathematics and gets them any level of excited, well you know it’s a game changer.”

Each eureka math lesson plan is tailored to fit the needs of each school.

Joplin schools are hoping to use the program to increase students math scores on their yearly progress testing.

