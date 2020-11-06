Joplin school leaders planning future virtual education efforts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin school leaders are looking to the future of virtual education, planning now for students working online this spring.

Shelley Tarter, Joplin Virtual Academy, said, “We thought this is going to be crazy, how are we going to handle this?”

That’s the massive increase in virtual school enrollment the Joplin School District saw this fall.

Sarah Mwangi, Joplin R-8 Asst. Superintendent, said, “Going from 135 students to 1,400 was a shift for us.”

And that’s not just students. 31 teachers are in charge of those digital classes: 6 from elementary schools and 12 from middle school.

“Then 13 high school people that are monitor the high school students – so we’ve got a lot of support,” said Tarter.

For some kids, it’s a great fit, finishing the semester weeks ahead of time. Others have struggled a bit, prompting the district to add virtual tutoring. That ranges from an email or a phone call to more comprehensive options.

“Tier 3 which is like a google hangout or meet for students to work on. I think things have progressed, we’ve taken it a lot further than last year.”

And the district is also looking ahead, asking students to start signing up now for the Virtual Academy next spring. Enrollment is November 9th thru 30th, giving the district time to adjust to any changes.

“We want to make sure that whether students are virtual or in-seat, we support them appropriately,” said Mwangi.