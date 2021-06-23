Joplin school leaders plan to spend around $26,000,000 for district construction

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin school leaders are plotting the future of district construction projects.

Site work is underway at Dover Hill for the new elementary school.

But the total cost of construction is still not final.

It’s estimated at $26,500,000 and district leaders hope to nail down that number later this week.

“Of course what we went out with before the bond and what we believed would be the cost of the school, or at least a rough estimate – that changed obviously once we were able to find a site.” Says Kerry Sachetta, Joplin Schools Asst. Supt.

Meanwhile, the district has decided to hold off on a project to remodel the press box at Junge Stadium.

Concerns there focus on a tight time frame to complete work in time for the fall football schedule, as well as the possibility of lowering costs if construction happens in 2022.