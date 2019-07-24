Joplin school leaders move forward with project involving three elementary buildings in the district

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin school leaders will combine Columbia Elementary and West Central Schools.

The school board voted to move forward on the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

It will cost the district $19.6 million to complete the project. Debbie Fort emotionally commended school board members for approving the construction. She says she’s very happy to see students getting a much better school after learning in the environment they were forced to be in. District leaders will start Wednesday to find a plot of land for the new building.

Plans also include an addition to Kelsey Norman Elementary School.

The board will most likely submit a bond issue in 2020 for $25 million.

If that’s approved, it will not raise taxes for residents.