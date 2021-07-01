Joplin school leaders are looking at pandemic protocols for the upcoming school year

JOPLIN, MO – Summer school is officially done for Joplin students, giving school leaders time to focus their attention on the new school year.

And that includes what to change or leave the same for pandemic protocols

The superintendent hopes it’s a big change from last year.

Something that affects everything from masks and dividers to social distancing.

“I’m praying that we don’t have another shutdown.” Says Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Supt.

Just one of the possible scenarios Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss is looking at this fall.

“Masks have gone into a voluntary basis. We did that the last couple of days of regular school we continue that over the summer and hopefully we’ll be able to continue that into the fall.” Says Dr. Moss.

School leaders have been following COVID trends on campus for more than a year.

“We tried to watch all of it, we looked at hospitalization rates we looked at our city numbers as well as our county numbers not only in Jasper County but also Newton County.” Says Dr. Moss.

She says they know a whole lot more now than in July of 2020.

“We know there was a difference. We had just in terms of the ratio of positive students to positive staff very much on the adult side, not so much on the student side.” Says Dr. Moss.

In fact, during summer school, no students tested positive for the coronavirus and just a few teachers. So Dr. Moss is hoping to see a return to normalcy when school starts next month.

“We are optimistic that when we open our doors in August, we will be able to have business as usual with reasonable precautions.” Says Dr. Moss.

The countdown is already on, school starts in just 52 days for Joplin students.

Joplin classes begin on August 23rd.