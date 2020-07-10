Joplin School District working on plan to send kids back to school

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Leaders with the Joplin School District continue shaping a plan for going back to school in the fall.

The school board met this afternoon to talk about how the district will move forward through the COVID-19 response.

This includes a 4-stage plan where students would wear masks before school, on buses, and in-between classes.

Additionally, leaders are working on a plan to increase social distancing guidelines and create methods of contact tracing.

District leaders have sent out a survey to parents to whether they would prefer this method or a virtual school option, similar to what was offered when school shut down in the spring.

Currently, the first day of school is scheduled for August 13th.

