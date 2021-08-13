Joplin School District update on mask protocols for the 2021-2022 school year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, MO – A re-entry plan has been approved by the Joplin Schools Board of Education.

Board members held a special session tonight to continue talks, and fine tune wording, as they prepare for the start of school a week from Monday.

Masks may be worn by students and staff, but will not be mandatory.

Also, students and staff identified as a close contact and told to quarantine, may remain in, or return to school immediately, as long as they wear a mask while in a school building and show no COVID-19 symptoms.

After 10 days, that person would no longer be required to wear a mask in a school building, 5 days if a negative test is provided.

If you’d like to see the district’s entire re-entry plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission