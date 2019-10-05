Joplin School District teams up with Chamber to bring new curriculum to Joplin elementary schools

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Joplin Schools need your help to bring a fun and important program to the elementary schools.

The program is called “All Kids Bike” and it will be added to the curriculum in the district’s kindergarten classes. All schools are funded for the program except three, with Columbia, Kelsey Norman, and Royal Heights still needing funding before the program can be implemented.

Once all the funding goals are met, Stider Bikes and the Strider Education Foundation will provide the bikes for the schools.

Erin Slivka with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce says the goals are very simple.

“It builds confidence. It gets them out and getting active. And gets them on a bike and that is a life long skill that they can take with them,” Slivka explained.

Slivka says they still need to raise $4,500 to reach their funding goal. If you would like to donate to the program, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.