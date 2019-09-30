Joplin School District leaders work to resolve issues with transcript access

Joplin High School students applying to college are seeing some problems with their transcripts.

They are on-hold after the school district discovered information was missing or wrong. Joplin Schools switched to a new student information system called “Power School” last summer.

School leaders believe the problems are connected to the switch.

“When they found out about the situation, they immediately pulled the transcripts and notified our Student Information Systems Implementation team so that we could get the errors corrected,” explained Justin Crawford with Joplin Schools.

School leaders say the issue does not affect any other student information and expect to have a fix in place by the end of the week.