Joplin School District is offering an incentive for teachers, staff, and substitutes who are vaccinated

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin School District is offering an incentive to its employees.

Tonight, the school board approved a coronavirus vaccine incentive program for teachers, staff, and substitutes.

They hope it will inspire more people to get vaccinated, which will help keep schools open.

“My hopes is everyone will chose to be fully vaccinated.” Says Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Public Schools Superintendent.

Tuesday night the Joplin Board of Education passed a coronavirus vaccine incentive program.

Teachers, staff, and substitutes will be given $25 if they are vaccinated by September 13th.

“We know from data that we have looked at that within our county we are below state average in terms of vaccination and we are very interested in making sure all of our staff as well as students are as safe as possible.” Says Dr. Moss.

Any teachers or staff that are vaccinated will then be entered to win $2,500.

4 people will win the large prize.

The districts hope this incentive will keep more teachers in the classrooms.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and exposed to an active case of COVID, you do not have to quarantine. So we are very interested in making sure that we can keep staff working and that we can keep students in the classroom and minimize those quarantines as we start the school year.” Says Dr. Moss.

Tonight, the school board also discussed coronavirus protocols.

Students will be required to wear masks on Joplin school buses.

“The CDC has issued an order that all public transportation will fully mask covering mouth and nose regardless of vaccination status.” Says Dr. Moss.

She says the district is encouraging mask wearing for the upcoming school year.

Right now the school board is still having masks remain optional once on campus.