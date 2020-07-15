Joplin School District in need of substitute bus drivers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent school transportation news survey reveals that 80% of school districts say they don’t have enough bus drivers, a situation that’s being worsened by the covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Bevis, Transportation Director, Joplin R-VIII, said, “It’s a common thing every year that most districs are short for bus drivers. It’s normally because it’s a nine month job, folks are looking for a twelve month job.”

The Joplin School District is fully staffed with full time and part time bus drivers.

However, they are still in need of substitute drivers, now more than ever due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“If you have somebody that’s been in contact with someone that’s tested positive, you’re looking at that driver or employee going out for at least fourteen days being quarantined, so we definitely wanna hire a few extra sub in case that happens. If we have two drivers out for two weeks, that’s a pretty good deficit.”

The work may not be easy, but…

“It’s a gratifying job as far as you have an impact on students’ lives and on your own future. We push STP, which is safety, trust, professionalism. That’s a big thing. If we have all those, people like being part of a team like that.”

Though potential applicants may be concerned about covid-19 exposure on the job, the district is taking several precautions to keep everyone safe.

“If you have a fever or feel sick, you’re supposed to call in and stay home. If they’ve had direct contact with someone they’ve been notified, definitely they’ll be tested and quarantined. We’re gonna do everything we can to keep students safe. We’re gonna disinfect our buses every day after each route, just take the precautions the rest of the district are.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to obtain a Class B Commercial Driver’s License with passenger and school bus endorsements. If you don’t have that, the district offers full training, which takes about 80 hours.

http://www.joplinschools.org/departments/human_resources/employment_opportunities