Joplin School District Facility Manager recognized

JOPLIN, Mo. — A director with the Joplin School District is recognized for the training he’s put in to keep students and faculty safe. Dave Pettit with the Joplin School District has received certification by the Missouri School Plant Managers Association and DESE.

For the district this means better trained staff, improved safety and efficiency, and a healthier school environment. And Pettit says it’s never been more important now with the pandemic.

Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Director, said, “We’re continuing the processes we put in place back even just prior to summer school, we’ve tweaked some of those but we found that what we’re doing has helped minimize the reduction of either staff members or of students being able to attend school and we feel good about where we’re at.”

Pettit has been with Joplin schools for 27 years, the last four as Facilities Director.