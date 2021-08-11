Joplin school district employee was selected for Life Changer of the Year

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… A longtime member of the Joplin School District received quite the surprise today, and national recognition.

Sue Day has been named the grand prize winner out of all of this year’s Life Changer of the Year award winners.

She was nominated by superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss, and was selected among 750 nominated teachers, administrators, and school district employees nationwide.

Day is actually a former counselor at the high school.

She recently retired after 48 years on the job.

“There’s no way to tell you what it means to me personally, I think it’s not only an award for me, but it’s an honor for every teacher at Joplin High School, and it’s an honor for our district to have the recognition because honestly I wouldn’t be here if our district was not as good as they are about letting teachers try innovative things.” Day says.

Day helped counsel hundreds of students following the tornado 10 years ago.

Part of the grand prize is a total of $10,000.

She wants the money to be used for a scholarship.