Joplin School Board talks tax levy and architecture at Tuesday’s meeting

The Joplin School Board votes to keep the district’s tax levy the same.

That will keep the levy at $3.68.

By Missouri law, all school districts in the state have to hold public hearings each year to set the tax levy.

Joplin school leaders say they could have raised the tax levy .5%, but say they couldn’t justify doing that because of how well the district’s budget is efficiently operating.

“If you compare Joplin schools, even within our county and certainly around the state for a school its size, it really is a very efficient operation,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Dr. Ronald Lankford.

Dr. Lankford says the Joplin School District relies more on local funding than state funding, which is what makes the tax levy rate so important.

Monday night, the school board also picked an architectural design company for the Kelsey Norman expansion project and Columbia/West Central new building.

Ten firms sent in application for the position.

The school board chose Corner Greer and Associates and the DLR Group for the job.

Then in the next two weeks, the school board hopes to choose a construction manager and architect for the project.

Right now the plan is to add a new addition on the north edge of Kelsey Norman and combine Columbia and West Central elementary schools into a new school, which will be built at a new site.

“I’m excited that if the bond issue passes, and we hope it will, that we can put some of our students up in the northwest part of our town, in a new school, in a 21st Century facility,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Operations Kerry Sachetta.

In order to pay for these projects, the school board has put a $2.5 million no-tax bond on the November ballot.