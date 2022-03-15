Joplin, Mo. — The monthly school board meeting for the Joplin R-8 School District is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with a closed session to be held prior.

The board has released their agenda for the meeting which takes place at the Joplin Schools Administration Building, located at 825 South Pearl in Joplin.

Some of the highlights of the evening meeting include a proposal for electrical work at Dover Hill Elementary and an amendment to this year’s school calendar, which calls for reducing the student instructional days (the number of days the school district is open for regular attendance) from 170 to 169.

This calendar amendment keeps the last day of the 2021-2022 school year on May 27th.

To view the entire agenda for tonight’s Joplin school board meeting, click here.