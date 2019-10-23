Joplin School Board discusses district’s first policies regarding medical marijuana

The Joplin School Board takes the first step to adopting a policy for dealing with medical marijuana.

The school district plans to adopt a policy revised by the Missouri School Board Association. Under that policy, drugs — including medical marijuana — will not be permitted on school property if they are considered illegal under either state or federal law.

While medical marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri, it is not legal under federal law.

Tuesday night, the Joplin School Board approved the measure on a first reading and will take the measure up again at a future meeting.