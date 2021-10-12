Joplin School Board considering partnership with MSSU that would give high schoolers a chance to take college courses

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board is considering a proposed partnership with Missouri Southern.

It’s for the university’s “MOSO CAPS” program — which would give high school juniors and seniors in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction the opportunity to take college courses and work with industry partners.

The proposed funding model accounts for 120 students in the program, with the districts paying just under $2,500 dollars per student. Different “strands” from which students can choose are health science, human services and business and entrepreneurship.

“They would actually go onto the university campus and experience what it’s like to be on a university campus taking a course and right now, it would be an introductory course to one of those three strands,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent.

A decision by the school board is expected to be made within the next couple of months. Students would start next fall.

MOSO CAPS, by the way — is the first “CAPS” program in the nation to be housed on a college campus.