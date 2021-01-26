Joplin School Board approves new elementary school name

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Board of Education approves a name for its newest school. They are naming the new school Dover Hill Elementary. The Superintendent says the name comes from a famous Joplin song.

Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “Its exciting because Dover Hill is a recognizable geographical location for our town and there’s a lot of history behind it when Percy Wainwright years ago wrote the song Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet.”

A naming committee decided on Dover Hill Elementary and Tuesday the school board approved it. The school’s name has significance and is recognizing the famous Joplin musician.

Doctor Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, said, “We were excited that there was some historical significance and that the name was there from one of Joplin’s own that was a very popular musician at the time.“

Construction begins on Dover Hill Elementary in February. The school is set to open August 2022. Tuesday night the board also approved a new video board at Junge Field. The Superintendent says it will be a learning tool for Joplin High School students.

Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “Its going to be a great enhancement to the spectator experience but its also a learning tool for our students because our Jet HD students its part of their curriculum in running the video board and learning the technology and it really brings Junge Field up to a state of the art facility.”

The board will be fully funded through $550,000 of paid advertising. The district plans to install the board in May.