Joplin School Board approves 2021-2022 calendar

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Board of Education is approving finalizing the 2021 to 2022 school year calendar.

The school board approved starting the school year on August 23. There will be 170 days of student instruction and seven professional development days for teachers. The Superintendent says this upcoming school year will look similar to the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “Last year due to covid they did allow districts a waiver to begin earlier, but we have not been informed of any waiver to allow us to start before that. But when you look at the distribution of holidays, winter break you will hardly see any variants in this years calendar”.

There will be some snow days added to the end of the year.