Joplin Salvation Army upholds mission of caring for others despite COVID-19 challenges

JOPLIN, Mo. — When Debra Gaskill began her work with the Salvation Army six years ago, the organization’s mission was the same as it had been when it was founded in 1865: Do the most good.

More than 150 years have passed since then, but staff have been quick to roll up their sleeves and respond to the need in their community.

We use whatever resources we can and try to do the most good with what we have,” says Gaskill, the Volunteer and Disaster Response Coordinator. “We can only get so many resources and so we try to find the best way to use those resources in ways we can have the most impact.”

The COVID-19 response has presented challenges for individuals affected by homelessness in the Joplin area — so much that a special task force was formed by leaders of local non-profits, hospitals, and churches.

“Assisting the homeless is a little different with COVID because if they do get sick, they are in congregate living — that’s why we started the COVID-19 Taskforce because you cannot send someone back to congregate living who has COVID. Otherwise, they are spreading that to whoever is in the shared living situation.”

Leaders have developed a protocol to assist homeless people who are expressing COVID-related symptoms. While a patient is awaiting test results, the Salvation Army will pay for their stay in a hotel.

For a homeless person, you are staying with other people in a large room, you eat together, and a lot of times, you hang out during the day if they don’t have jobs or if they’re looking for jobs,” Gaskill explained. “If one of them catches the virus, it’s going to spread very quickly through that community and that is something that scares us.

But, while some operations have changed, others have stayed the same.

“We have a shower program, a laundry facility that is free to use by appointment, we create monthly hygiene boxes and provide clothing vouchers.”

With the overall mission still staying strong.

“We are still doing the best we can with what we get,” said Gaskill. “We’re still feeding the homeless, we’re still trying to make sure their needs are met.”