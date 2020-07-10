Joplin Salvation Army under new leadership

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization that cares for people in-need is under new management.

What used to be called the Joplin Salvation Army is now referred to as the Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Corp.

Lieutenants Marty and Jennifer Norris took over the leadership role at the first of this month.

And with three different offices to operate, one in Joplin, Carthage, and Neosho, Norris says it won’t be unusual for one spouse to be in one location, and the other in another on the same day.

Lt. Marty Norris, Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Corps., said, “We’re gonna be very flexible on it, if something happens and we’re needed there, we’ll go there, or vice versa here, all the main operations will eventually be shifted to here, as for taking care of all the finance side and all that stuff, the Christmas programs, we’ll run all that.”

The couple come to Joplin from Iowa and this is their first leadership deployment.

They took over from Doug and Becky Sterns who recently retired and moved to the Branson area.