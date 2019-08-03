Joplin Salvation Army rings bells to help families with school supplies

JOPLIN, Mo. – Visitors to the 15th Street Walmart Supercenter in Joplin may have heard a confusing sound on Friday.

Volunteers with the Joplin Salvation Army were ringing bells outside that store, something they usually only do during the holidays. The purpose was to raise money to buy school supplies to be donated to families in need next weekend.

“We have a partnership with Calvary Chapel that we’ve been doing together for 15 years together and next Saturday at Calvary Chapel they have their backpack giveaway school supply and that’s what part of today is Stuff the Bus with Salvation Army and Calvary Chapel.” Major Douglas Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army

The Calvary Chapel Family Day, where those free backpacks and school supplies will be given out will take place Saturday, August 10th from 11 am to 2 pm.