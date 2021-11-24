Joplin Salvation Army prepares to deliver Thanksgiving meals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plenty of Thanksgiving meal prep, today, at the Salvation Army in Joplin.

All prepared by volunteers and Salvation Army officials. The facility is one of a handful of nonprofits and churches in the area that will either deliver meals tomorrow — or host a walk-up or drive-thru service. Volunteers here — have been working to prepare about 500 meals.

“It’s just great to give back, and I always give back any time I can. I think it’s important that we all give back. And it doesn’t have to be a grand scale like a big thanksgiving dinner. Even the smallest thing for your neighbor, your friend, your co-worker, you know it’s all about giving back to people,” said Charlie Brown — Volunteer.

The Salvation Army will deliver meals tomorrow. Joplin First United Methodist Church will offer walk-up and drive-thru service beginning at 11.