Joplin Salvation Army $11,000 short of Red Kettle Campaign goal

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Salvation Army has fallen short of its goal during the recent Red Kettle Campaign.

The organization had hoped to raise $291,000 during the holiday season.

The bad news is that they fell short of that, but Major Beckie Stearns says that amount is still within reach to collect between now and the end of the month.

Major Beckie Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army, said, “And we are at two hundred and about eighty thousand so we’ll about 11 thousand from our goal and so we’re hoping that somebody will step forward and help us to achieve that goal.”

If they don’t reach that amount, Stearns says some of the services offered by the organization will have to be cut back.

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army reach their goal, you can either drop off a donation in person at 320 East Eighth Street in Joplin or mail one to that address.