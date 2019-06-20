Joplin salon helps young people with cancer get a free wig

One of the side affects of a disease like cancer is the hair loss that comes with treatment.

Now, young people in the Joplin area have an option when it comes to hiding their hair loss. Employees of a local salon can provide a free wig for kids battling cancer or other conditions like alopecia that result in hair loss or irregular growth.

“It’s a program that children up to the age of 21 can also apply to receive a human hair wig and that would all come through us as far as a measurement and a style they would want and a color so we would be able to do that for them.” Toni Weston, Styles Hair Salon

The free wigs are supplied through the Jon Renau Company.

For more information on the program you can call stop by Styles Salon at 608 East 32nd Street or call 417-782-6167.