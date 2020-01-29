Closings
Joplin Sailor Participates In Engineering Drill Aboard U.S. Navy Warship

News
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman   

GULF OF ADEN — Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Austin Singleton, from Joplin, Missouri, right, participates in an engineering drill as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric Gingras, from Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, observes aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). The Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.      

