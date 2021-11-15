Joplin Royal Heights Elementary staff participate in “No Shave November” to raise money for local charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve heard of “No Shave November” — but how about one that concludes with a couple of 5-year-olds shaving off the facial hair of a contest winner?

That’s one potential outcome at Royal Heights Elementary in Joplin. The principal, a coach, a teacher and an engineer at the school are growing out their beards this month.

They’ll face off in a penny drive. Whoever collects the most will have his beard shaved off in a live-streamed event. It’s something that first happened last year.

“Which was pretty brave. Last year I was the winner and somehow two kindergarteners were chosen randomly to shave my face. And I made it through it so, we were able to donate some money to a local charity,” said Nathan Stewart, Royal Heights Principal.

The “No Shave November” in 2020 raised more than $600 — a total they’d like to match or beat this year. The money will help a local church feed those in need.