Joplin Rotary rolls up its sleeves to help Wildcat Glades Friends Group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of an area organization roll up their sleeves for the benefit of a local attraction.

Men and women in the Rotary Club of Joplin met at Wildcat Glades Park.

They helped members of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group work in the Eagle’s Nest portion of the park.

Club President Robin McAlester says the work day had already been on their calendar prior to the pandemic and thought it was still a safe way to help the community.

Robin McAlester, Rotary Club President, said, “The main purpose of our club is service, in fact, our motto is, ‘Service Above Self,’ and we felt like this was our a safe environment to stay socially distant and still be able to serve our community.”

McAlester says some club members even brought their families with them to get even more work done.