Joplin Rotary recognizes Rotarian of the year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The motto for Rotary International is “service above self.”

And as far as the Rotary Club of Joplin is concerned, the member who best exemplifies that is Bob Headley.

This is the 3rd year for the Rotarian of the year award, and the two previous winners, Charlie Keeter and Shirley Mutz were in attendance to announce this year’s winner.

Headley has been a member of the club since 1984 and he couldn’t help but think of the man who first got him involved in Rotary.

Bob Headley, Rotarian of the Year, said, “Joe Newman Senior was an influence, he he did a great job of explaining what we do in Rotary and why we do it and when we do it, so he would pick me up, bring me out, talk about Rotary, introduce me to people, buy my lunch, on the way back we’d talk about Rotary, he did that three weeks in a row, it was on my calendar after that.”

Two of the projects Headley says he’s been most proud to have been apart of is the construction of the Will Norton Miracle Field in Joplin and the Rotary Sculpture Garden in Mercy Park.