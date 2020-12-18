Joplin Rotary helps with Red Kettle Campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — The motto of Rotary Club is service above self, and club members in Joplin put that creed into action Thursday.

Instead of having their weekly Thursday meal and meeting, members of the Joplin Rotary Club rang bells for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign at the Northpark Mall. Fred Osborn says he and other club members got so much out of bell ringing last year, they jumped at the chance to do it again this year.

Fred Osborn, Joplin Rotary Club Member, said, “We just get the opportunity to serve our community, we’re so blessed with so many good people in this community and there’s so many needs this time of year, particularly in 2020 that we just feel it’s our obligation and our duty as residents of Joplin and the surrounding area.”

If you’d like to be a bell ringer yourself, follow the link below.

https://registertoring.com/