Joplin Rotary Club holds service project to benefit Joplin Bright Futures

Club members gathered Thursday at the Joplin School District administration building to learn about the Bright Futures program.

One thing Bright Futures helps with is providing snacks for students whose families have trouble providing an adequate amount of food for their children.

Member Stephanie Brady says it’s all part of the Rotary Club’s efforts to provide for community members in need.

“We’re doing a service project for Bright Futures and we’re putting together kits for them and we’re really excited about this partnership,” Brady explained.

This is all an effort to live up to the motto of Rotary Clubs worldwide — “Service above self.”