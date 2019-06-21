Joplin Rotary Club awards nine grants to local organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. —

An organization that exists to serve others, lives up to that motto by giving back to our local community.

The Joplin Rotary Club awarded nine cash grants Thursday totaling more than $24,000 to different local non-profit groups. Some of them include the Ronald McDonald House, the Leffen Center for Autism, the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, and Wildcat Glades Friends Group. Rotarian Bob Headlee explains why club members do what they do.

“What’s what’s changed in America is there’s a lot of great organizations, a lot of non profits, uh government funding isn’t what it used to be, obviously, so there’s more and more entities that need to step forward and help these non profit organizations” Bob Headlee, Joplin Rotary Club

One of the club’s single biggest fundraising events that helps fund the grant program is the Annual Charity Golf Scramble each spring, which just finished its 18th year.