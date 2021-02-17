Joplin road conditions improving

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of you know all too well – the roads have been a mess – but there is work being done.

In Joplin – that’d be the good folks with Joplin Public Works. The work to clear the roads is continuing. I was able to speak with the Assistant Director of Joplin Public Works Operation and he showed me a map of the different areas they will be covering.

The city crews will be plowing Main Street, Joplin Avenue, Wall Avenue, Maiden Lane, Schifferdecker, West of Main Street on 32nd, Zora, Florida, And St. Louis. People that live outside of Joplin city limits are encouraged to travel with caution on the back roads and to find the nearest main roads inside of Joplin.

13 trucks will be out running and clearing the streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8 trucks will be working at night and will work on any precipitation that is on the roads. Sidewalks near the trolley stops will be cleared.

Lynden Lawson, Assistant Director, said, “Well we’re pretty confident you know as long as we get breaks into weather that we’re able to handle some of this.”

Lawson recommends for drivers to not pass up snow plows clearing the streets. The city also suggests for people to stay home and only travel if it’s an emergency.