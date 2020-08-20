Joplin restaurants back to normal in phase 4 of reopening

JOPLIN, Mo. — First, there was the stay home Missouri order.

And even as that lifted, operating conditions at Joplin restaurants were far from normal.

Robert Dodson of Joplin loves to eat out.

Robert Dodson, Joplin Diner, said, “Not because I don’t like cooking but I don’t like cleaning up.”

But lately eating out has been… different.

“Always the question of… are they going to have seating available and what’s their menu going to be. And then the question did I bring my mask with me?”

So he predicts relaxing the rules will make a big difference for him at mealtime.

“Larger groups, more frequency.”

The city of Joplin is now in Step 4 of the coronavirus response and recovery plan.

That spells an end to occupancy limits for gyms, churches, and restaurants.

Damien Tiregol, Crabby’s, said, “We can go full capacity, we can seat every seat in the house – we were skipping seats.”

Crabby’s expects that to boost business – even while they hold on to some of the new options they’ve added in recent months.

“You can still call in order, still drop it off curbside.”

Conditions still won’t be the same as pre-pandemic.

Like face masks, wait staff will still be wearing them.

“I think it will be a while before things kind of get back to normal.”