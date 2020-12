JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A little over a year after a December 2019 fire, a Joplin restaurant is ready to re-open its doors.

Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza will reopen Saturday, December 19th, but just drive-thru only for now.

The dining room is expected to open in January.

The restaurant closed after a fire the evening of December 12, 2019.

The owners vowed to come back, though, and the hard work of getting the restaurant back into shape is finally done. The wait is finally over.