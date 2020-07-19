Joplin restaurant closes its doors for good

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin area restaurant is closing their doors after 22 years in the community.

Saturday was Big R’s last day in business, however that didn’t stop customers from dining with them one last time.

The original Big R’s Bar-B-Q first opened in McDonald County back in the 80’s, then year’s later the Joplin location was born.

Management says making this decision wasn’t easy, but they are forever grateful for the support the four states has given them through the years.

Twyla Housh, Owner, Big R’s Bar-B-Q, says, “And since we announced we were closing, it’s really been overwhelming. I mean, it’s been really humbling almost to see how many people have appreciated us over the years. We really appreciate that.”

If you didn’t make it in on Saturday, there may be a chance to still enjoy some menu items in the future.

Big R’s will continue to sell their pies, however they will be pick-up only.