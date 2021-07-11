JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents will now have an additional day each month to participate in the city’s free tree limb and brush drop off program.

Starting this month, the drop off site will now be open on the third Friday of every month.

The site will continue to be accessible on the third Saturday of each month.

This service will run through the month of October for Joplin residents only.

This month, the drop off site will operate on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 from 8:30 am until 2 P.M.

The site is located at 1702 north Schifferdecker avenue.

If you have questions regarding the program, you can find contact information for Joplin Recycling Services call the Recycling Division at 4176240820 ext. 1501or the Public Works Center 417-624-0820 ext. 1564 or Republic Services at 800-431-1507