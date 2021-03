JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents will have a new location to take and discard their bulky items.

Starting April 1, residents will be allowed to drop off up to 2,000 lb. of bulky items, such as construction debris, furniture, brush, tree limbs and tires.

It’s due to a change in the bulky item drop off service contract

The facility is at 3700 West 7 street, that is on the South side of 7th Street, just West of Schifferdecker Avenue.