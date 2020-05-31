Joplin Residents Stand in Solidarity with George Floyd

JOPLIN, MO–The Joplin community stands in solidarity for George Floyd, an African-American man who killed while he was being arrested in Minnesota on May 25th.



Nearly one hundred protesters gathered on the corner of Rangeline and 7th street in Joplin.



Holding signs to show they’re standing with Floyd and the need for reform within all communities.



For one protester, seeing this many people come out to show their support was moving.



Geralyn Russell, a protester says,”It’s just really amazing to be out here today and support the black community. And just be here. It’s awesome to have the support of people from other races as well.”



A similar protest was held at the Joplin city hall as well.