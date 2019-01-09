Joplin residents got the chance to learn more about North Schifferdecker Bridge project

Joplin residents were able to learn more about a new construction project.

The public was able to see the plans and ask questions about the construction on the North Schifferdecker Bridge that will go over Turkey Creek. Plans show replacing the current bridge and adding a curve that allows traffic to get on Zora without stopping.

This project will cost nearly two and a half million dollars. The Jasper County Commission will pay more than half of the cost, the rest will come from the city of Joplin's capital improvements sales tax, which was extended in 2014. One city employee says that meetings like this help residents as much it does the contractors.

"It's always good for the public to get to meet the contractor. We have a schedule of construction so you know what's happening and when. The contractor can answer any important questions. As well as it gives us a chance to find out any special concerns,” says Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works Over Engineering.

Johnson says that construction will start soon. The project is expected to be completed in September.