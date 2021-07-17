JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents are teeing off to raise money for one of Joplin’s oldest cultural celebrations.

Saturday morning the Joplin Emancipation Committee held its fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament.

Fifteen teams of four played at Schifferdecker Golf Course for prizes and the chance to hit a one-million-dollar hole in one.

Money raised from Saturday’s event will fund the Emancipation Park Days Celebration in Ewert Park later this month.

Chalise Cooper, Chair of Emancipation Celebration Committee, says, “It’s to celebrate the freeing of the last slaves. Now what we do is we teach about African American history, culture, achievement and we do that through education, food music and entertainment.”

One Joplin man had a chance to win one-million-dollars if he hit a hole in one..167 yards from the green.

Jerrod Reineke, Shot at the One Million Dollar Hole in One, says, “It was something where you really don’t think you’re gonna get that number picked then all of a sudden you got to regain focus so a lot of pressure.”

He didn’t make the shot — but he plans on playing in the tournament again next year.

Joplin’s Emancipation Park days will be held July 30, 31 and August 1.