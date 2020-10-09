Joplin reminds residents of regulations surrounding political signs

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we get closer to election day, the city of Joplin is encouraging residents, as well as local campaign offices, to get familiar with the city’s ordinance regarding political signs. There are size and placement requirements for political signs within city limits.

Signs cannot exceed 8 square feet in area, 5 feet in height, and must be 15 feet from the back of the curb or edge of the street on any property without a sidewalk. Signs cannot be located on any public right-of-way.

The city says they have been receiving complaints about signs that are not in compliance with the ordinance. The city will enforce this ordinance if a sign is in violation.

For more information, you can contact Keegan Staton with the city of Joplin at 417-624-0820, extension 511